Weather Forecast

LifeStyle 74 Weather - Thursday, June 6th “D-Day 75 years on”

Cloudy this morning, with some showers along the Jura and PreAlps. A few sunrays around Lake Leman and in Valais. Dry and sunnier in most areas this afternoon. Max Temps 17 to 20 C. 0 at 3000 meters. Moderate W winds on the plain this morning, tendency of Bise N winds this afternoon. Mod. SW in the mountains. Some snow over mountain crests.

Tomorrow Friday

Quite Sunny. Cumulous clouds by afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms, perhaps locally severe, arriving from the West towards evening, continuing into the night. The snow line lowering to 2200 meters Friday night into Saturday. Max Temps 23 to 26 C. 0 at 3500 meters. Strong SW winds in the mountains.

Saturday

Sunny and cooler. Highs 22 to 24 C.

Sunday

Quite Sunny. Some showers or thunderstorms, mainly 2nd half of the day and over high ground. Warming to 25 to 27 C.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday

Partly Sunny. Local showers with thunder. Highs 24 to 26 C.

