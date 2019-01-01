EnglishFrançais
News about RADIO 74
Donate to RADIO 74

Donation RADIO74

More information
Thought for the Day

The good resolutions made in one's own strength avail nothing. - AG 101

Newslettre

Weather Forecast

LifeStyle 74 Weather

Friday
Maybe some sunshine this morning. But Cloudier this afternoon. Chance of showers towards evening. Locally with lightning and thunder. Rain overnight, but not stormy. Max Temps 22 to 25 C. 0 between 3000 and 3400 meters, lowering to 2500 meters tonight. Strong Foehn winds in the Alpine Valleys, beginning this morning. Strong W-SW winds north of the Alps this afternoon and evening. Strong SW winds in the mountains.

Saturday
Sunny! Max Temps 24 to 28. The zero degree temperature line rising from 2500 to 3500 meters. Weak variable winds. In the mountains, weak SW winds.

Sunday
Quite sunny at first. Cloudier by afternoon with some showers or thundershowers, mainly in the mountains, tending to spill over onto the plain. Foehn winds in the Alps. Max Temps 25 to 28 C.

Monday
Variable cloudiness. Chance of showers with thunder beginning in the morning, increasing chance during the day. Max Temp 24 C.

Tuesday
Mostly Cloudy. Probably rainy with thunder at times throughout the day. More frequent storms in the Valaisanne Alps. Cooler. Max Temps around 21 C.

Wednesday and Thursday
Variable cloudiness. Maybe some rain and thunder. Highs around 20 C.

LifeStyle 74 weather.

 
Listen to RADIO 74

Listen RADIO74

listen-EN

RADIO 74 on Facebook

RADIO 74 on FacebookFollow us
@Radio74.org

Main Menu Programme Guide    News about RADIO 74 Financial Support Contact Us    Web Site
Home Sunday News about the station How to support France Newslettre
What is RADIO 74 Monday Donate online Switzerland Listener Survey
Frequencies Tuesday Regular support Form Site Map
Advertisers Wednesday Donations from Switzerland Admin Area
Thursday Donations from France
Friday United States Citizens
Saturday Large Contributions
Our Programmes
We have 5 guests online

RADIO 74 - Copyright © 2000-2019. All Rights Reserved.

Webdesign Tirol designed by pc-didi.