Weather Forecast

Friday

Maybe some sunshine this morning. But Cloudier this afternoon. Chance of showers towards evening. Locally with lightning and thunder. Rain overnight, but not stormy. Max Temps 22 to 25 C. 0 between 3000 and 3400 meters, lowering to 2500 meters tonight. Strong Foehn winds in the Alpine Valleys, beginning this morning. Strong W-SW winds north of the Alps this afternoon and evening. Strong SW winds in the mountains.

Saturday

Sunny! Max Temps 24 to 28. The zero degree temperature line rising from 2500 to 3500 meters. Weak variable winds. In the mountains, weak SW winds.

Sunday

Quite sunny at first. Cloudier by afternoon with some showers or thundershowers, mainly in the mountains, tending to spill over onto the plain. Foehn winds in the Alps. Max Temps 25 to 28 C.

Monday

Variable cloudiness. Chance of showers with thunder beginning in the morning, increasing chance during the day. Max Temp 24 C.

Tuesday

Mostly Cloudy. Probably rainy with thunder at times throughout the day. More frequent storms in the Valaisanne Alps. Cooler. Max Temps around 21 C.

Wednesday and Thursday

Variable cloudiness. Maybe some rain and thunder. Highs around 20 C.

