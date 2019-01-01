LifeStyle 74 weather…

Tuesday

Cloudy today. Rain arriving from the West this afternoon, chance of lightning and thunder. The snow line between 2400 and 2600 meters. Max Temp 17 C. 0 at 2900 meters. Weak winds, but gusty in the area of storms. Moderate SW winds in the mountains, strong over ridges and peaks of the Alps.

Wednesday

Cloudy yet in the morning with lingering showers. Then weather improving. Quite sunny by afternoon Max Temp 20 C. 0 at 2800 meters. Weak variable winds.

Thursday

Generally sunny. Cumulous over the mountains and maybe a thundershower towards end of the day. Max Temps 24 to 26 C. 0 at 2900 meters. Tendency of SW winds. In the mountains weak to moderate S winds.

Friday

Quite sunny. Cumulous clouds over high ground and perhaps a thunderstorm towards evening or night. Max Temps 26 to 29 C.

Saturday

Partly Sunny. Showers at times, perhaps with thunder. Highs 25 to 28 C.

Sunday

Variable weather. Some sunshine, but also some showers, mainly in the mountains. Cooler. Highs 21 to 24 C.

Monday

Mostly Sunny.

Tuesday

Quite sunny with chance of showers 2nd half of the day.