LifeStyle 74 weather…

Wednesday

Quite sunny and dry by this afternoon, though remaining cloudy along the PreAlps and mountain ridges above the Valaisanne Alps with showers there. Max temp 20 C. 0 at 3000 meters. Weak variable winds on the plain.

Tomorrow Thursday

Quite sunny. Cumulous clouds forming over the mountains. Isolated showers possible. Max Temps 23 to 26 C. 0 at 3300 meters. Weak winds on the plain. Moderate to strong SW winds in the mountains.

Friday

Quite sunny. Cumulous clouds over high ground with a shower or thundershower possible towards evening, mainly in the Jura and PreAlps. Warming to 26 to 29 C.

Saturday

Quite sunny, but humid and unstable air. Cumulous clouds over the mountains in the afternoon with a shower or thunderstorm, perhaps spilling over onto the plain. Max Temps 24 to 27 C.

Sunday

Variable weather. Some sunshine, but chance of showers especially in the the mountains. Not as warm. Highs 22 to 25 C.

Monday

Sunny and warm.

Tuesday

Quite sunny and warm. Chance of isolated thundershowers 2nd half of the day.

