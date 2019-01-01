LifeStyle 74 weather…

Thursday

Fair weather again today. Maybe some photographic cumulous clouds forming over the mountains, without rain. Max Temps 23 to 26 C. 0 at 3500 meters. Moderate SW winds in the mountains, strong in the high mountains.

Friday

Mostly Sunny across Switzerland. But only Partly Sunny, veiled by clouds, sometimes dense, along the Jura and around Lake Leman, and a few rain drops. Perhaps a thunderstorm towards evening along the Jura, and maybe even in the Alps. Max Temps 24 to 26 C. 0 near 4000 meters elevation. Moderate to Strong Southerly winds in the mountains, gale force over mountain ridges. Foehn winds in the Alpine Valleys.

Saturday

Partly Sunny, humid and unstable. Showers or thundershowers probable, beginning the morning through evening. Max Temps 24 to 27 C.

Sunday

Residuals showers in the morning. Quite sunny in the Jura and on the Plateau. Chance of showers in the Alps and PreAlps. Max Temps 23 to 26 C.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday

Sunny and warm. Thunderstorms possible in the Alps and PreAlps during the 2nd half of the day. Max Temps 25 to 28 C.

