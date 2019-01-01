EnglishFrançais
The good resolutions made in one's own strength avail nothing. - AG 101

LifeStyle 74 weather…

Friday
Skies covered this morning with light rain possible along the Jura. Becoming quite sunny this afternoon, but increasing chance of thundershowers. Weather generally deteriorating after midnight. Max temps 24 to 27. 0 C at 4000 meters. Strong S winds in the mountains. Foehn winds in the Alpine valleys.

Tomorrow Saturday
Cloudy. Chance of showers. Maybe some thunder in the afternoon, especially in the Alps and PreAlps. Cooler. Max Temps 22 to 25 C. 0 at 3000 meters. Weak SW winds on the plain. Strong S winds in the mountains.

Sunday
Quite sunny and generally dry. Max Temp 24 on the plain. 28 in Valais.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday
Sunny and warm. Highs 25 to 29 C. Isolated thunderstorms possible in the mountains during the 2nd half of the day.

Thursday
Cloudy and cooler. Thunderstorms more likely.

LifeStyle 74 weather is broadcast on the web, on DAB+ in Switzerland, and on FM in France in English and French once or twice an hour.

Essentially non-commercial, listener funded, LifeStyle 74 serves the international community, the Swiss and the French with great joy. Thanks for listening, for telling others about LifeStyle 74, and thank you for donating regularly to keep it going. You choose the amount. 30 a month, 50, 74 or 100. Complete instructions on how do send your donation here on the home page of our website, or ring us on Swiss number 022 501 78 65. In France, ring up on 045 043 74 74.

 
