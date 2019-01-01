LifeStyle 74 weather…

Friday

Skies covered this morning with light rain possible along the Jura. Becoming quite sunny this afternoon, but increasing chance of thundershowers. Weather generally deteriorating after midnight. Max temps 24 to 27. 0 C at 4000 meters. Strong S winds in the mountains. Foehn winds in the Alpine valleys.

Tomorrow Saturday

Cloudy. Chance of showers. Maybe some thunder in the afternoon, especially in the Alps and PreAlps. Cooler. Max Temps 22 to 25 C. 0 at 3000 meters. Weak SW winds on the plain. Strong S winds in the mountains.

Sunday

Quite sunny and generally dry. Max Temp 24 on the plain. 28 in Valais.



Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday

Sunny and warm. Highs 25 to 29 C. Isolated thunderstorms possible in the mountains during the 2nd half of the day.



Thursday

Cloudy and cooler. Thunderstorms more likely.

