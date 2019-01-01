Weather Forecast

Monday

Mostly Sunny today. Cumulous clouds developing over mountains this afternoon. Thunderstorms not excluded towards evening in the Alps. Max Temps 26 on the Plain, 29 in Valais. 0 near 3900 meters. Tendency of Bise winds on the Plateau. Weak SW winds in the mountains.

Tuesday

Sunny ! Cumulous clouds and thunderstorms possible, mainly in the Alps. Highs 28 to 31 C. 0 at 3900 meters. Weak to moderate SW winds in the mountains.

Wednesday

Sunny and hot! Highs 29 to 32 C. Towering Cumulous clouds over mountains in the afternoon could lead to thunderstorm activity, locally spilling over onto the plain.

Thursday

Sunny in the morning. Then Cumulous and thunderstorms by afternoon. 27 C.

Friday and Saturday

Variable cloudiness. Some shine, but also some showers at times. Max Temp 25 C.

Sunday

Quite sunny, but some showers or thunderstorms possible during the afternoon.

LifeStyle 74 weather on Monday, June 17th.



