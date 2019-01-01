LifeStyle 74 weather…

Tuesday

Sunny, summery weather today. Cumulous clouds forming over high ground. Probably some thunderstorms this afternoon or evening, more likely in the Alps and PreAlps. Max Temps 28 to 31 C. 0 at 3900 meters. Thermique brises. Weak to moderate SW winds in the mountains.

Wednesday

Mostly Sunny. Cumulous clouds forming in the afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms during the second half of the day, more numerous overnight Wednesday into Thursday along the Jura. Max Temps 29 on the Plain, up to 32 in Valais. 0 at 3900 meters. Moderate SW winds in the mountains. Weak SW winds on the Plateau.

Thursday

Quite sunny at first. Then cumulous clouds developing with showers and thundershowers arriving from the West. Max Temp 27 C.

Friday

Variable weather. Partly sunny. But also some showers or thunderstorms. 25 C.

Saturday

Partly Sunny. Some showers, maybe with thunder. High of 24 C.

Sunday and Monday

More of the same. Quite sunny. Tendency of showers or thundershowers in the afternoon.

