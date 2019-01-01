LifeStyle 74 weather…

Wednesday

Sunny today! But cumulous clouds forming over high ground. Isolated showers or thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening, mainly in the Alps. Thunderstorms extending to all areas tonight. Max Temps 28 to 31 C. 0 at 3900 meters. Weak to moderate SW winds on the plain and in the mountains.

Thursday

Partly Sunny. Chance of Showers and Thundershowers already by morning, especially along the Jura and Plateau, mainly in the Alps during the afternoon. Max Temp 25 C. 0 at 3500 meters. Weak to moderate W winds. Gusty in storms.

Friday and Saturday

Partly Sunny. Showers or thunderstorms. Max Temp 24 C.

Sunday

Sunny ! High cirrus clouds 2nd half of the day. Highs around 27 C.

Monday

Sunny and hot. Highs in the low 30s.

Tuesday

Sunny and hot. Showers possible towards evening.

