LifeStyle 74 weather…

Thursday
Cloudy this morning. Chance of showers, at first North of the Alps, then in Valais. Becoming quite sunny this afternoon in the Jura and on the Plateau. But continuing chance of thundershowers in the PreAlps and in Valais. Max Temp on the plain 25 C.   2 to 10 cm of snow expected above 3200 meters. Weak to moderate SW winds in the mountains.

The next wave of wet weather should arrive from the SW tonight.

Friday
Cloudy in the morning. Chance of showers across the country, locally stormy.
A little sunnier in the afternoon on the Plateau. Slight chance of showers. Max Temp 24 C. 2 to 10 cm of snow above 3100 meters elevation.

Yet another weather front will cross Switzerland and adjacent France Friday night into Saturday.

Saturday
Very cloudy. Showers or thundershowers possible in all areas during most of the day. Weather improving by evening.
Max Temps 22 to 25 C.

Sunday
Sunny! High of 27

Monday
Sunny and hot. High of 31

Tuesday and Wednesday
Sunny and hot. Isolated thunderstorms possible at end of the day. Highs in the low 30s.

LifeStyle 74 Weather.

 
