Friday

The next weather front will cross our region tonight with thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds in the proximity to storms. Up to 15 cm of snow forecast in the high mountains tonight.

Saturday

Variable cloudiness. Often cloudy with rain or Thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Weather improving from the West by afternoon. Max Temp 23 C. 0 at 3400 meters. Weak winds, but gusty in Storms.

Sunday

Weather improving. Sunny and warmer. Max Temps 28 to 30 C.

Monday

Sunny ! Highs 31 to 34 C.

Tuesday

Sunny and hot. Highs in the mid 30s.

Wednesday and Thursday

Sunny, hot days. Isolated Thunderstorms possible towards evening. Max Temps around 35 C.



That’s LifeStyle 74 weather on Friday, June 21st.

