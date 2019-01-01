EnglishFrançais
Thought for the Day

The good resolutions made in one's own strength avail nothing. - AG 101

Friday
The next weather front will cross our region tonight with thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds in the proximity to storms.  Up to 15 cm of snow forecast in the high mountains tonight.

Saturday
Variable cloudiness. Often cloudy with rain or Thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Weather improving from the West by afternoon. Max Temp 23 C. 0 at 3400 meters. Weak winds, but gusty in Storms.

Sunday
Weather improving. Sunny and warmer.   Max Temps 28 to 30 C.

Monday
Sunny ! Highs 31 to 34 C.

Tuesday
Sunny and hot. Highs in the mid 30s.

Wednesday and Thursday
Sunny, hot days. Isolated Thunderstorms possible towards evening. Max Temps around 35 C.

That’s LifeStyle 74 weather on Friday, June 21st.

Thank you for your financial support to keep this radio station on the air.

 
