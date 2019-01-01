LifeStyle 74 weather

A cold front will cross our region today, putting an end to the unusually hot weather.

Monday

Sunny today. Cumulous clouds developing this afternoon. Thunderstorms breaking out in the Alps, spreading to all areas by this evening. Max Temps 32 on the Plain, 35 in Valais. 0 at 4300 meters. Weak SW winds, gusty in storms.

Tomorrow Tuesday

Quite Sunny. Cumulous clouds billowing over mountain ridges. Chance of Thunderstorms in the Alps and PreAlps. Max Temps 26 to 30 C. 0 at 4000 meters. Light Bise winds on the Plateau. Gusty in and near storms.

Wednesday

Sunny on the Plateau and Jura, quite sunny in the Alps and PreAlps. Some showers or thundershowers in the afternoon, mainly in the Alps. Weak Bise winds on the Plateau. Max Temp 27 C. up to 30 in Valais.



Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday

M/Sunny. Chance of showers, especially in the mountains. Highs 28 to 32 C.



LifeStyle 74 weather on Monday, July 1st.

Our DAB+ transmissions fees for the three summer months come due today. 16,500 CHF. All unpaid bills total nearly 31,000 CHF.

Thank you for helping as you can. No donation is too small, or too large.

How to contribute? Complete information on the homepage of our website: www.radio74.org

We need to hear from you today. Many thanks!