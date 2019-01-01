LifeStyle 74 weather…

Tuesday

Quite Sunny today. Cumulous clouds could bring a shower or thunderstorm to the Alps and PreAlps, spilling over onto the plain this evening. Max Temps 28 to 31 C. 0 at 4000 meters. Weak Bise winds on the Plateau. Weak to moderate W winds in the mountains.

Wednesday

Mostly Sunny. But cumulous clouds will bring thunderstorms, mainly in the Alps. Max Temps 27 to 30 C. Weak Bise winds on the Plateau and on the Jura. Weak Westerly Winds in the Alps.

Thursday

Mostly Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms possible in the Alps. Highs 28 to 31 C.

Friday

Mostly Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. Highs 30 to 32 C.

Saturday

Mostly Sunny. A shower or thunderstorm 2nd half of the day, mainly in the mountains. Highs 28 to 31 C.

Sunday and Monday

Partly Sunny days. Chance of thundershowers. Highs in the upper 20s.

