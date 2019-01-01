LifeStyle 74 weather…

A westerly current at altitude continues to convey a little cooler, but somewhat unstable air from the Atlantic.

Wednesday

Quite sunny on the Plateau. Partly sunny in the mountains and in Valais, with occasional showers, perhaps with a clap of thunder, sometimes spilling over onto the Plateau. Max Temps 27 to 30 C. 0 at 4000 meters. Weak Bise winds on the Plateau and the Jura. Weak W winds in the Alps.

Thursday

Mostly Sunny. Cumulous forming in the mountains during the afternoon. Showers or isolated thunderstorms in the Alps. Max temps 27 to 29 on the plain. 0 at 4000 meters. Tendency of Bise winds on the Plateau. Weak W winds in the mountains.

Friday

Sunny! A few cumulous clouds in the mountains. Hot. Highs 31 to 34 C.

Saturday

Quite Sunny. A few showers or thunderstorms 2nd half of the day, especially in the mountains. Max Temps 30 to 32 C.

Sunday, Monday and Tuesday

Partly Sunny. Showers or thunderstorms at times. High around 27 to 30 C.



