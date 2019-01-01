Thursday

Quite sunny. But showers this afternoon along the Jura, the Alps, and PreAlps, perhaps with thunder, especially around Lake Leman. Max Temps today 28 to 31 C. 0 at 4200 meters. Tendency of Bise winds on the Plateau. Weak W winds in the mountains.

Friday

Sunny and hot. Highs 32 to 34 C. 0 at 4200 meters. Weak NW winds in the mountains.

Saturday

Quite sunny. Showers or thunderstorms 2nd half of the day, at first in the mountains, then also on the plain. Heavy thunderstorms possible by late Saturday afternoon or evening. Rain continuing into the night. Strong gusts in storms. Max Temps 28 to 31 C.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers with thunder throughout the day. 27 C.

Monday and Tuesday

Mostly Sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the Alps and PreAlps. Highs 27 to 30 C.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, but probably dry. High near 27 C.

That's LifeStyle 74 Weather on Thursday, July 4th.



