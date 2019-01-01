LifeStyle 74 weather…

Switzerland is at the edge of a vast High Pressure system extending from the Atlantic to Germany. Drier more stable air will be with us today. But unstable again from tomorrow. A weather front will cross our region on Sunday.



Friday July 5th

Sunny! Some cumulous clouds over the mountains this afternoon. Max Temps 31 to 34 C. 0 at 4200 meters. Weak to moderate W winds in the Mountains.

Saturday 6th

Sunny at first, then becoming more and more cloudy. Showers, maybe with thunder 2nd half of the day, beginning in the mountains, spreading to the plain. Max Temps 31 to 33 C. 0 at 4200 meters. Heavy thunderstorms possible towards end of the day, with strong wind gusts. Rain continuing well into the night. Moderate W winds in the mountains.



Sunday 7th

Quite sunny on the plain. Cloudier along mountains. Showers or thunderstorms could break out at any time during the day. Max Temps 25 on the plateau. 28 in Valais.



Monday 8th

Quite sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs 25 to 28 C.



Tuesday 9th

Mostly Sunny. Scattered showers possible around mid day. Highs 24 to 28 C.



Wednesday 10th

Quite Sunny. Generally dry. Highs in mid to upper 20s.

Thursday July 11th

Partly Sunny. Perhaps a shower along the Alps. High near 27 C.



