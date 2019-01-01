LifeStyle 74 weather…

Tuesday

Mostly Sunny today. Cumulous clouds forming this afternoon, especially in the Alps. Isolated showers or thunderstorms likely along the southern slopes of the of Valaisanne Alps and in the Simplon area. Max Temps 25 north of the Alps. 28 in Valais. 0 at 3700 meters. Moderate Bise winds on the Plateau and around Lake Leman. Moderate Bise on the Jura an along the PreAlps. Moderate NW winds in the Alps.

Wednesday

Sunny! Rare cumulous clouds. More numerous in the Simplon area. Cloudier during the evening. Max Temp 25 north of the Alps, 28 in Valais. 0 at 4000 meters. Moderate Bise winds on the Plateau, along the Jura and in the PreAlps.

Thursday

Quite sunny in the morning. Then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. But probably remaining dry. Highs 25 to 28 C.

Friday

Quite sunny on the plain and generally dry. Cloudier in the mountains with a few sprinkles of rain during the day, especially along the Jura and the PreAlps. Max Temps 24 to 27 C.

Saturday and Sunday

Quite sunny around Lake Leman and in Valais. Cloudier to the North and East, and along the Jura and the PreAlps. Showers likely. Cooler. Highs 23 to 26 C.

