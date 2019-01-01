Bise winds are blowing from a High Pressure ridge over France and a zone of Low Pressure over the Mediterranean.

Wednesday

Sunny! Max Temps 24 to 26 C., up to 28 in Valais. 0 at 4000 meters. Moderate Bise winds.

Thursday

Mostly Sunny and generally dry. Numerous passing clouds, especially in the Jura. Max Temps 25 to 28 C. 0 at 3800 meters. Weak Bise on the Plateau.

Friday

Partly Sunny. Generally dry on the plain. But some showers in the mountains, especially along the Jura and PreAlps. Max Temps 25 to 27 C.

Saturday and Sunday

Quite sunny around Lake Leman and Valais. Cloudier in the NE of the country and along the Jura and PreAlps, and some showers there. Cooler. Highs 23 to 26 C.

Monday and Tuesday

Mosty Sunny days ! Temperatures normal for the season.

That’s LifeStyle 74 weather.

