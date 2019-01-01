LifeStyle 74 weather…

Thursday

Skies generally covered. Perhaps a sprinkle of rain in the Alps. Perhaps a few sunrays towards end of the day, especially around Lake Leman. Max Temp 24 C. 0 at 3800 meters. Moderate W-NW winds in the mountains.

Friday

Partly Sunny. Generally dry on the plain. But a few showers probable in the mountains during the morning, especially along the PreAlpes. Max Temps 25 C. 0 at 3800 meters. Strong wind gusts on the Rhone Plain. Moderate to strong W winds in the mountains, especially in the Valaisanne Alps, with gusts up to 70 to 90 km/h.

Saturday

Quite sunny. But cloudier to the NE and along the PreAlpes. A few showers probable . Strong winds at times. Max Temps 23 to 26 C.

Sunday

Mostly Sunny. Weak to moderate Bise winds on the Plateau. Max Temps 24 to 28 C.

Monday

Mostly Sunny. Max temps 25 C.

Tuesday

Sunny !

Wednesday

Quite sunny. A few showers in the afternoon, mainly in the mountains.





