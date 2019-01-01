EnglishFrançais
The good resolutions made in one's own strength avail nothing. - AG 101

LifeStyle 74 weather…

High Barometric pressure over the Azores extends from the near Atlantic to the Alps. It will determine our weather through the weekend.

Tuesday
Sunny today. Max Temps 27 to 29 C. 0 at 4000 meters. Weak N winds in the mountains.

Wednesday
Mostly Sunny ! Max Temps 28, up to 31 in Valais. 0 at 4000 meters. Weak W winds in the mountains. Thermique brise on the plain.

Thursday and Friday
Quite sunny, with some high clouds. High around 29 C.

Saturday and Sunday
Mostly sunny with high clouds. Isolated thundershowers in the mountains by evening, more frequent overnight into Sunday. Max Temp 30 C.

Monday
Sunny and hot!

 
