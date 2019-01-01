Thursday

Partly Cloudy this morning, sunnier this afternoon. Clouds arriving from the West this evening. Max Temps 28 to 30 C. 0 at 3500 meters. Light Brise in the valleys. Weak NW winds in the mountains.

Friday

Sunny! Some cumulous clouds over the Alps in the afternoon. Max Temps 27 to 30 C. 0 at 3400 to 3800 meters. Weak to moderate W winds in the mountains.

Saturday

Quite sunny, but some high clouds. Storms cells at end of the afternoon and into the evening. Chance of thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday. Gusty winds in and near storms. Max Temps 30 to 32 C.

Sunday

Quite sunny with chance of showers, especially along the Jura and PreAlps, perhaps with thunder. Max Temps 30 to 32 C.

Monday

Sunny! Max Temps 31 to 34 C.

Tuesday and Wednesday

Sunny and Hot. Highs 32 to 35 C.



That’s LifeStyle 74 weather.

Donations are always needed and welcome to keep this radio station on the air. You’ll find complete information on this website.