Friday

Sunny today. A few cumulous clouds over mountains this afternoon. Max temps 28 to 31. 0 at 4000 meters. Generally weak winds.

Saturday

Quite sunny. Showers in the late afternoon and evening, locally with thunder, especially in the Alps. Chance of thunderstorms overnight into Sunday. Max temps 29 to 32 C. 0 at 4100 meters. Weak to moderate SW winds, gusty in storms.

Sunday

A few clouds at first with some showers, mainly along the Jura and PreAlps, becoming sunny. Highs 30 to 32 C.

Beautiful, sunny, summery weather all next week.

Monday and Tuesday

Fair weather. Sunny and Hot. Highs 31 to 35 C.

Wednesday and Thursday

Continued sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.



That’s LifeStyle 74 weather on Friday, July 19th.





