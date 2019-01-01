LifeStyle 74 weather…

High Barometric Pressure over Western Europe will bring sunny, summery weather to our region over most of this week.

Monday

Sunny and hot today. Highs 31 to 34 C. 0 at 4800 meters. Weak bise winds on the Plateau.

Tuesday

Sunny and hot. Highs 33 to 36 C. 0 at 5100 meters. Weak Bise winds on the Plateau. Weak W-SW winds in the mountains.

Wednesday

Quite sunny and Hot. Highs 34 to 37 C. Isolated thunderstorms by evening over ridges of the Alps.

Thursday

Sunny and Hot. Highs 35 to 38 C. Thunderstorms possible by evening in the Valaisanne Alps.

Friday

Quite sunny, hot and humid, but some high clouds. Some thunderstorm cells probable during the afternoon, mostly in the mountains at first, but spreading to all areas by evening and overnight. Not as hot. Highs 32 to 35 C.

Saturday

Often cloudy with rain and thunder in the morning. Somewhat sunnier by afternoon. Less hot. Highs 27 to 30 C.

Sunday

Partly Sunny on the plain. Cloudier along the Jura and PreAlps with persistent chance of showers.

