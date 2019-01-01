LifeStyle 74 weather…
Tuesday
Sunny and Hot today. Very slight chance of thunderstorms towards evenng. Max. Temps 33 to 36 C. 0 at 5,000 meters. Weak Bise winds on the Plateau. In the mountains, weak SW-W winds.
Wednesday
Sunny and Hot. Max Temps. 34 to 37 C. 0 at 4700 meters. Isolated thunderstorms possible towards evening over the Valaisanne Alps. Weak NW winds
Thursday
Sunny and Hot. Highs 35 to 38 C. Maybe a thunderstorm towards evening in the Valaisanne Alps.
Friday
Sunny, Hot and Humid. Max Temps 32 to 35 C. A few storm cells probable during the afternoon, mainly in the mountains. Thunderstorms more likely towards evening and overnight.
Saturday
Often cloudy in the morning with showers or thundershowers. Diminishing by afternoon. Less Hot. Max Temps 27 to 30 C.
Sunday
Partly Sunny, but cloudier along the Jura and PreAlps. Chance of thunderstorms.
Monday
Quite sunny and generally dry.
That’s LifeStyle 74 weather on Tuesday, July 23rd.
