Tuesday

Sunny and Hot today. Very slight chance of thunderstorms towards evenng. Max. Temps 33 to 36 C. 0 at 5,000 meters. Weak Bise winds on the Plateau. In the mountains, weak SW-W winds.

Wednesday

Sunny and Hot. Max Temps. 34 to 37 C. 0 at 4700 meters. Isolated thunderstorms possible towards evening over the Valaisanne Alps. Weak NW winds

Thursday

Sunny and Hot. Highs 35 to 38 C. Maybe a thunderstorm towards evening in the Valaisanne Alps.

Friday

Sunny, Hot and Humid. Max Temps 32 to 35 C. A few storm cells probable during the afternoon, mainly in the mountains. Thunderstorms more likely towards evening and overnight.

Saturday

Often cloudy in the morning with showers or thundershowers. Diminishing by afternoon. Less Hot. Max Temps 27 to 30 C.

Sunday

Partly Sunny, but cloudier along the Jura and PreAlps. Chance of thunderstorms.

Monday

Quite sunny and generally dry.





That’s LifeStyle 74 weather on Tuesday, July 23rd.

News, Weather, Family, Health, Inspirational programming and easy listening music are a service of LifeStyle 74 radio thanks to listeners. Thank you for your generous donations that keep this essentially commercial free radio station on the air, serving the community. Learn how to here at our website.