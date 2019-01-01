LifeStyle 74 weather…

Counter-clockwise winds rotating around a large zone of High Barometric Pressure over the Continent is drawing very hot air from the Sahara Desert towards Central Europe and is responsible for the current heat wave.

Wednesday

Sunny and Hot. Slight chance of localize thunderstorms in the Valaisanne Alps towards evening. Max Temps 34 to 37 C. 0 at 4700 meters. Weak to moderate NW winds in the mountains.

Thursday

Continued sunny and hot. High clouds at times. Isolated thunderstorm towards evening in the mountains. Max temps 34 to 37 C. 0 at 4600 meters.

Friday

Quite sunny, but veiled by high clouds. Thunderstorms developing during the afternoon in the mountains. Active thunderstorms could develop even on the plain Friday evening and overnight. Gusty winds in case of storms. Max temps 32 to 35 C.

Saturday

Often cloudy with chance of showers or thunderstorms already in the morning. Numerous thunderstorms in all areas Saturday afternoon with Gusty winds. Much less hot. Highs 26 to 29 C.

Sunday

Unstable conditions, alternating showers and shine. Showers more likely in the PreAlps. Max temp a comfortable 24 C.

Monday

Quite Sunny. High of 27 C.

Tuesday

Sunny !



