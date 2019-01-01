LifeStyle 74 weather…

Thursday

Quite Sunny today. But cumulous clouds developing in the Alps and some thunderstorms probable in the Alps and Chablais, spilling over onto the Lamanic Bassin towards end of the day and this evening. Max Temps 32 to 37 C. 0 at 4600 meters. Strong wind gusts in and near these storms.

Friday

Mosty Sunny. But some high clouds. Thunderstorms developing in the mountains during the afternoon, spilling over onto the plain. Max temps 32 to 35 C. 0 at 4400 meters. Strong wind gusts during the storms.

Saturday

Some sunshine in the morning, but becoming cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms already during the morning in some areas, more widespread during the afternoon. Locally heavy thunderstorms possible. Much cooler. Max Temps 27 to 29 C. Gusty winds in case of storms.

Sunday

Variable weather. Alternating periods of rain and shine. Showers more frequent in the PreAlps with considerable accumulation. Max Temp 24 C.

Monday

Quite sunny. Highs between 25 and 28 C.

Tuesday

Mostly Sunny. Chance of thunderstorms 2nd half of the day. Highs 27 to 29 C.

Wednesday

Sunny and Hot. Thuderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening.





That’s the weather forecast from the official Swiss weather service, Meteo Suisse. LifeStyle 74 translates it to English for you, broadasts its several times a day and night, and posts it here on our website in English and French.

We are a donor based local radio station, and we depend on generous listeners like you to send cash contributions to keep things running. Learn how to donate here at our website.

The LifeStyle 74 team thank you!