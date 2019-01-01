Friday

Partly Sunny this morning, but thundershowers developing, mainly in the mountains this afternoon, spreading throughout the area this evening and overnight. Locally heavy thunderstorms possible. Max Temps 32 to 35 C. 0 at 4400 meters. Strong gusty winds in and near storm cells.

Saturday

Some sunshine in the morning, but becoming cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms already during the morning. Thunderstorms throughout the LifeStyle 74 listening area in the afternoon. Locally heavy storms with Gusty winds. Cooler. Max Temps 26 to 29 C. 0 at 3900 meters.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy with rain, sometimes with lightening and thunder, more frequent with considerable accumulation of rain possible in the PreAlps. Much cooler. Max Temp. 22 C.

Monday and Tuesday

Quite sunny. Max temps 25 to 27 C. Chance of a shower Tuesday.

Wednesday and Thursday

Quite sunny days. But chance of isolated thunderstorms in the mountains Warm but not hot. Highs 27 to 29 C.



LifeStyle 74 weather is heard in English, sometimes in French, about each hour day and night.

