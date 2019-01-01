EnglishFrançais
News about RADIO 74
Donate to RADIO 74

Donation RADIO74

More information
Thought for the Day

The good resolutions made in one's own strength avail nothing. - AG 101

Newslettre

LifeStyle 74 weather…

Monday
Sunny today. Cumulous clouds this afternoon. Max temps 25 to 29 C.   0 at 4500 meters. Weak winds.

Tuesday
Sunny in the morning. Cloudier in the afternoon. Probably some showers or thunderstorms in the evening. Max temp near 30 C. 0 at 4000 meters.

Wednesday
Quite sunny. Some isolated showers or thundershowers towards evening in the Alps. Much cooler. High near 24 C.

Thursday, August 1st (Swiss National Day)
Sunny. Cumulous clouds in the afternoon. A few showers, perhaps with thunder by evening. Max Temp 27 C.

Friday
Variable cloudiness. Some rain, especially along the Alps and PreAlps. 24 C.

Saturday and Sunday
Mostly Sunny


That’s LifeStyle 74 weather produced by Meteo Suisse, translated into English by the LifeStyle 74 team.

Thank you for making donations to keep this listener supported radio station on the air.  Details here on our home page.  We thank you!

 
Listen to RADIO 74

Listen RADIO74

listen-EN

RADIO 74 on Facebook

RADIO 74 on FacebookFollow us
@Radio74.org

Main Menu Programme Guide    News about RADIO 74 Financial Support Contact Us    Web Site
Home Sunday News about the station How to support France Newslettre
What is RADIO 74 Monday Donate online Switzerland Listener Survey
Frequencies Tuesday Regular support Form Site Map
Advertisers Wednesday Donations from Switzerland Admin Area
Thursday Donations from France
Friday United States Citizens
Saturday Large Contributions
Our Programmes
We have 10 guests online

RADIO 74 - Copyright © 2000-2019. All Rights Reserved.

Webdesign Tirol designed by pc-didi.