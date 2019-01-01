Monday

Sunny today. Cumulous clouds this afternoon. Max temps 25 to 29 C. 0 at 4500 meters. Weak winds.

Tuesday

Sunny in the morning. Cloudier in the afternoon. Probably some showers or thunderstorms in the evening. Max temp near 30 C. 0 at 4000 meters.

Wednesday

Quite sunny. Some isolated showers or thundershowers towards evening in the Alps. Much cooler. High near 24 C.

Thursday, August 1st (Swiss National Day)

Sunny. Cumulous clouds in the afternoon. A few showers, perhaps with thunder by evening. Max Temp 27 C.

Friday

Variable cloudiness. Some rain, especially along the Alps and PreAlps. 24 C.

Saturday and Sunday

Mostly Sunny





That’s LifeStyle 74 weather produced by Meteo Suisse, translated into English by the LifeStyle 74 team.

