EnglishFrançais
News about RADIO 74
Donate to RADIO 74

Donation RADIO74

More information
Thought for the Day

The good resolutions made in one's own strength avail nothing. - AG 101

Newslettre

LifeStyle 74 weather…

Tuesday
Sunny today. Showers or thunderstorms possible this evening and overnight, mainly along the Jura. Max temp 28 on the plain. 30 in Valais. 0 at 4200 meters, lowering to 3800.  Thermique breeze and a few of gusts of Joran winds this evening on the Plateau along the Jura.

Wednesday
Residual clouds. Showers ending. Then becoming sunnier. Max temps a comfortable 24 C. 0 at 4000 meters. Thermique breeze.

Thursday, August 1st, the Swiss National Holiday
Sunny. But cumulous clouds forming over high ground. A few showers by evening and overnight, isolated thunderstorms, mainly in the mountains. Max temp 27 C on the plain, 29 in Valais.

Friday
Residual clouds and showers, then sunny. Highs 26 on the plain. 29 in Valais.

Saturday
Fair weather. Perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the mountains. High 27 C.

Sunday
Quite sunny. A shower or thunderstorm towards evening. 27 C.

Monday
Partly sunny. A few showers or thunderstorms. Sunnier on the plain.

That’s LifeStyle 74 weather from the listener sponsored radio station. We rely on your contributions. Thank you for donating! Learn how while listening here on line.

 
Listen to RADIO 74

Listen RADIO74

listen-EN

RADIO 74 on Facebook

RADIO 74 on FacebookFollow us
@Radio74.org

Main Menu Programme Guide    News about RADIO 74 Financial Support Contact Us    Web Site
Home Sunday News about the station How to support France Newslettre
What is RADIO 74 Monday Donate online Switzerland Listener Survey
Frequencies Tuesday Regular support Form Site Map
Advertisers Wednesday Donations from Switzerland Admin Area
Thursday Donations from France
Friday United States Citizens
Saturday Large Contributions
Our Programmes
We have 6 guests online

RADIO 74 - Copyright © 2000-2019. All Rights Reserved.

Webdesign Tirol designed by pc-didi.