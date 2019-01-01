LifeStyle 74 weather…

Tuesday

Sunny today. Showers or thunderstorms possible this evening and overnight, mainly along the Jura. Max temp 28 on the plain. 30 in Valais. 0 at 4200 meters, lowering to 3800. Thermique breeze and a few of gusts of Joran winds this evening on the Plateau along the Jura.

Wednesday

Residual clouds. Showers ending. Then becoming sunnier. Max temps a comfortable 24 C. 0 at 4000 meters. Thermique breeze.

Thursday, August 1st, the Swiss National Holiday

Sunny. But cumulous clouds forming over high ground. A few showers by evening and overnight, isolated thunderstorms, mainly in the mountains. Max temp 27 C on the plain, 29 in Valais.

Friday

Residual clouds and showers, then sunny. Highs 26 on the plain. 29 in Valais.

Saturday

Fair weather. Perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the mountains. High 27 C.

Sunday

Quite sunny. A shower or thunderstorm towards evening. 27 C.

Monday

Partly sunny. A few showers or thunderstorms. Sunnier on the plain.

