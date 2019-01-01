EnglishFrançais
Thought for the Day

The good resolutions made in one's own strength avail nothing. - AG 101

LifeStyle 74 weather…

Wednesday
Progressively sunnier today. Max temps 24 to 28 C. 0 at 3900 meters.

Thursday, August 1st, the Swiss National Holiday
Sunny ! cumulous clouds developing during the afternoon over high ground. Some showers or thunderstorms during the evening and at night. Max temps 26 to 29 C. 0 at 4000 meters.

Friday
Some showers at first. Becoming sunny. Highs 26 to 29 C.

Saturday and Sunday
Sunny ! Cumulous over mountain ridges. Slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Highs 27 to 30 C.

Monday and Tuesday
Forecast uncertain, but probably Partly Sunny. Chance of showers.

That’s LifeStyle 74 weather.

Thank you for your ongoing donations to keep LifeStyle 74 on the air bringing you so much joy! 

 
