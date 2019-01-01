LifeStyle 74 weather…

Wednesday

Progressively sunnier today. Max temps 24 to 28 C. 0 at 3900 meters.

Thursday, August 1st, the Swiss National Holiday

Sunny ! cumulous clouds developing during the afternoon over high ground. Some showers or thunderstorms during the evening and at night. Max temps 26 to 29 C. 0 at 4000 meters.

Friday

Some showers at first. Becoming sunny. Highs 26 to 29 C.

Saturday and Sunday

Sunny ! Cumulous over mountain ridges. Slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Highs 27 to 30 C.

Monday and Tuesday

Forecast uncertain, but probably Partly Sunny. Chance of showers.

