LifeStyle 74 weather…

Thursday

Sunny! Cumulous clouds developing this afternoon over high ground. A few showers or thundershowers this evening and overnight. Max temps 26 on the plain. 29 in Valais. 0 at 4200 meters. Moderate W winds in the mountains. Tendency of Bise winds on the Plateau.

Friday

A few clouds with isolated showers in the morning. Then gradually becoming sunny. Weather improving more slowly in the PreAlps. Max temps 26 on the plain, 28 in Valais. 0 at 3500 meters. Weak to moderate NW winds in the mountains.

Saturday

Sunny! Slight chance of isolated showers, perhaps with thunder. Max temps 27 to 29 C.

Sunday

Quite sunny. Showers or thunderstorms possible towards end of the day. Highs 28 to 30 C.

Monday

Quite sunny in the morning. Partly sunny in the afternoon. Tendency of showers perhaps with thunder during the 2nd half of the day, but mainly in the mountains. Max temps 26 to 28 C.

Tuesday

Partly Sunny. Chance of showers already in the morning. Showers, perhaps with thunder during 2nd half of the day in all areas.

Wednesday

Westerly weather conditions. Often cloudy with frequent showers, sometimes with thunder.

That’s the weather from LifeStyle 74. We wish all listeners in Switzerland a happy national holiday today.

To learn more about LifeStyle 74 and contribute to support this not-for-profit community service, please view this website.