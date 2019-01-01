Monday

Partly Sunny today. Cumulous clouds will lead to showers towards end of the day. Max temp 30 C. 0 at 4000 meters. SWwinds, gusty in case of storms.

Tuesday

Quite sunny in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon, mainly in the mountains. Max temp 29 C. 0 at 4200 meters at midday, then lowering.

Wednesday

Mostly Cloudy. Some showers or thunderstorms, especially 2nd half of the day. Max temp 26 C.

Thursday

Variable cloudiness. Maybe a thunderstorm. High near 25 C.

Friday

Quite sunny. 27 C.

At the weekend…

Saturday and Sunday

Sunny and warm. Probably a shower late Sunday afternoon.

That’s LifeStyle 74 weather.

