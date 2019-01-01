LifeStyle 74 weather…

Wednesday

A cold front is crossing our region today. Brief sunny periods but often cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. In the mountains, 10 to 20 cm of snow is expected above 3400 meters. Weather calming from the West towards evening. Max temp 24 C on the plain. Moderate SW winds. Gusty in and near storms. Strong to gale force SW winds in the mountains today.

Thursday

Mostly Sunny and generally dry. Max temp 28 C. 0 at 3800 meters. Weak to moderate SW winds in the mountains.

Friday

Mostly Sunny. Max temps 29 to 32 C.

Saturday

The next "cold" front arrives. Quite sunny around Lake Leman. Cloudier along the Jura. Thunderstorms likely. Highs 27 to 30 C.

Sunday

Sunny, quite warm and humid. Perhaps a thunderstorm towards evening or overnight. Highs 28 to 31 C.

Monday

Mostly Cloudy. Intermittent rain or thunderstorms. Less warm.

Tuesday

Weather improving.





