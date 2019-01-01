EnglishFrançais
News about RADIO 74
Donate to RADIO 74

Donation RADIO74

More information
Thought for the Day

The good resolutions made in one's own strength avail nothing. - AG 101

Newslettre

LifeStyle 74 weather…

Wednesday
A cold front is crossing our region today. Brief sunny periods but often cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. In the mountains, 10 to 20 cm of snow is expected above 3400 meters. Weather calming from the West towards evening. Max temp 24 C on the plain.   Moderate SW winds. Gusty in and near storms. Strong to gale force SW winds in the mountains today.

Thursday
Mostly Sunny and generally dry. Max temp 28 C. 0 at 3800 meters. Weak to moderate SW winds in the mountains.

Friday
Mostly Sunny. Max temps 29 to 32 C.

Saturday
The next "cold" front arrives.  Quite sunny around Lake Leman. Cloudier along the Jura. Thunderstorms likely. Highs 27 to 30 C.

Sunday
Sunny, quite warm and humid. Perhaps a thunderstorm towards evening or overnight. Highs 28 to 31 C.

Monday
Mostly Cloudy. Intermittent rain or thunderstorms. Less warm.

Tuesday
Weather improving.

That’s the weather on LifeStyle 74 radio. Listen on DAB+ in Zurich, Geneva, Lausanne and Sion, and on FM in adjacent France, or here on line.

Your donations help keep this essentially non-commercial, listener sponsored radio network on the air. Information on how to donate below....

 
Listen to RADIO 74

Listen RADIO74

listen-EN

RADIO 74 on Facebook

RADIO 74 on FacebookFollow us
@Radio74.org

Main Menu Programme Guide    News about RADIO 74 Financial Support Contact Us    Web Site
Home Sunday News about the station How to support France Newslettre
What is RADIO 74 Monday Donate online Switzerland Listener Survey
Frequencies Tuesday Regular support Form Site Map
Advertisers Wednesday Donations from Switzerland Admin Area
Thursday Donations from France
Friday United States Citizens
Saturday Large Contributions
Our Programmes
We have 6 guests online

RADIO 74 - Copyright © 2000-2019. All Rights Reserved.

Webdesign Tirol designed by pc-didi.