Thursday

Mostly Sunny and generally dry. Max temp 28 C. 0 at 3800 meters. Weak to moderate SW winds in the mountains.

Friday

Sunny ! But becoming cloudier this afternoon. Some rain or thunderstorms this evening and overnight, mainly along the Jura. Max temps in the low 30s. 0 at 4500 meters. Weak to moderate SW winds.

Saturday

Partly Sunny north of the Alps with some showers, maybe with thunder. Weather improving by evening. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 20s. 0 at 4200 meters. Strong SW winds in the mountains.

Sunday

Sunny at first. Cumulous clouds forming over mountain ridges. Showers or thunderstorms towards evening. Max temps near 30 C.

Monday

Cloudy. Frequent showers with thunder. Calming by evening. Much cooler. 22 C.

Tuesday

Partly Sunny. A few showers possible. 22 C.

Wednesday and Thursday

Partly Sunny days. Showers possible.

That’s LifeStyle 74 weather.

