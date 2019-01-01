Sunday

Sunny at first. Cumulous clouds forming over mountain ridges. Showers or thunderstorms towards evening. Max temps near 30 C.

Monday

An active cold front is crossing our region today. Cloudy with frequent rain, sometimes with thunder, especially in the Alps. The snow line between about 3400 and 3800 meters, lowering to 2800 meters as the precipitation ends. 15 to 30 cm of snow expected. Strong SW winds in the mountains. On the plain, Max temp 21 C.

Tuesday

Residual showers early. Then becoming sunny and dry. Weather improving more slowly along the PreAlps. Max temps a comfortable 21 to 24 C.

Wednesday

Mostly Sunny and generally dry. Highs in the mid 20s.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday

Westerly wind conditions. Partly Sunny but chance of showers, mainly in the mountains. Max temps 24 to 25 C.

LifeStyle 74 weather is produced by Meteo Suisse in French and German. We translate it into English for you, frequently broadcast the weather, and publish on this website.

