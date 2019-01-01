LifeStyle 74 weather…
Tuesday
Residual showers early. Then becoming sunny and dry. Weather improving more slowly along the PreAlps. Max temps a comfortable 22 to 23 C.
Wednesday
Quite Sunny today. Cloudier this evening from the West. Max temps 23 to 26 C. 0 at 3500 meters. Light winds.
Thursday
Variable weather. Partly sunny, but also some showers. Highs 23 to 25 C. 0 at 3700 meters. Moderate SW winds.
Friday
Quite sunny with high clouds. Max temp 24 to 27 C.
Saturday
Sunny and warmer. Highs 26 to 29 C.
Sunday
Sunny at first. Then some showers, perhaps with thunder. 25 to 28 C.
Monday and Tuesday
Probably cloudy with showers.