LifeStyle 74 weather…

Tuesday

Residual showers early. Then becoming sunny and dry. Weather improving more slowly along the PreAlps. Max temps a comfortable 22 to 23 C.

Wednesday

Quite Sunny today. Cloudier this evening from the West. Max temps 23 to 26 C. 0 at 3500 meters. Light winds.

Thursday

Variable weather. Partly sunny, but also some showers. Highs 23 to 25 C. 0 at 3700 meters. Moderate SW winds.

Friday

Quite sunny with high clouds. Max temp 24 to 27 C.

Saturday

Sunny and warmer. Highs 26 to 29 C.

Sunday

Sunny at first. Then some showers, perhaps with thunder. 25 to 28 C.

Monday and Tuesday

Probably cloudy with showers.