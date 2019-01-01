LifeStyle 74 weather…
Expect westerly wind conditions over coming days. A weak weather front will cross our region Thursday. But a more active front will oscillate over Switzerland beginning at the weekend bringing rain into next week.
Thursday
Variable cloudiness in the west of the country. A few showers during the day, especially in the mountains. Max temp 24 on the plain. 0 at 3200 meters. SW winds on the plateau, sometimes moderate.
Friday
Sunny ! Max temp 25 C. 0 at 3800 meters. Moderate SW winds in the mountains.
Saturday
Quite Sunny. But increasing cloudiness. Highs in the upper 20s.
Sunday
Becoming cloudy. Rain arriving. Perhaps with thunder 2nd half of the day, especially along the Jura. Highs 26 to 28 C. Strong SW winds in the mountains.
Monday
Mostly Cloudy. Rainy. Thunder possible, especially in the PreAlps and Valais. Locally heavy rain possible. Max temps 23 to 26 C.
Tuesday
Cloudy. Intermittent rain or thunderstorms.
Wednesday
Partly Sunny. Some risidual showers. Cooler temperatures, especially in the mountains.
That’s the weather from LifeStyle 74, the listener sponsored community service radio station.