LifeStyle 74 weather…

Expect westerly wind conditions over coming days. A weak weather front will cross our region Thursday. But a more active front will oscillate over Switzerland beginning at the weekend bringing rain into next week.

Thursday

Variable cloudiness in the west of the country. A few showers during the day, especially in the mountains. Max temp 24 on the plain. 0 at 3200 meters. SW winds on the plateau, sometimes moderate.

Friday

Sunny ! Max temp 25 C. 0 at 3800 meters. Moderate SW winds in the mountains.

Saturday

Quite Sunny. But increasing cloudiness. Highs in the upper 20s.

Sunday

Becoming cloudy. Rain arriving. Perhaps with thunder 2nd half of the day, especially along the Jura. Highs 26 to 28 C. Strong SW winds in the mountains.

Monday

Mostly Cloudy. Rainy. Thunder possible, especially in the PreAlps and Valais. Locally heavy rain possible. Max temps 23 to 26 C.

Tuesday

Cloudy. Intermittent rain or thunderstorms.

Wednesday

Partly Sunny. Some risidual showers. Cooler temperatures, especially in the mountains.



