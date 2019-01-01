LifeStyle 74 weather…

Thursday

Variable cloudiness in the west of the country. A few showers during the day, especially in the mountains. Max temp 24 on the plain. 0 at 3200 meters. SW winds on the plateau, sometimes moderate.

Friday

Sunny ! Some high passing clouds. Max temp 25 on the plain. 0 at 4000 meters. Generally weak winds.

Saturday

Mostly Sunny. Max temps in the upper 20s. 0 at 4200 meters. SW winds strengthening.

Sunday

Clouds arriving. Rain and thunder 2nd half of the day, especially along the Jura, spreading to all areas by Sunday night. Highs in the upper 20s. Strong SW winds in the mountains.

Monday

Alternating periods of sunshine and rain, perhaps some thunder. Max Temp 24 C.

Tuesday

Probably mostly cloudy with intermittent rain, mainly in the Alps and PreAlps. Sunny spells on the Plateau and Jura. 23 C.

Wednesday and Thursday

Probably Partly Sunny with some showers.

