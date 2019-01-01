LifeStyle 74 weather…

EnglishFrançais
The good resolutions made in one's own strength avail nothing. - AG 101

Thursday
Variable cloudiness in the west of the country. A few showers during the day, especially in the mountains. Max temp 24 on the plain. 0 at 3200 meters. SW winds on the plateau, sometimes moderate.

Friday
Sunny ! Some high passing clouds. Max temp 25 on the plain. 0 at 4000 meters. Generally weak winds.

Saturday
Mostly Sunny. Max temps in the upper 20s. 0 at 4200 meters. SW winds strengthening.

Sunday
Clouds arriving. Rain and thunder 2nd half of the day, especially along the Jura, spreading to all areas by Sunday night. Highs in the upper 20s. Strong SW winds in the mountains.

Monday
Alternating periods of sunshine and rain, perhaps some thunder. Max Temp 24 C.

Tuesday
Probably mostly cloudy with intermittent rain, mainly in the Alps and PreAlps. Sunny spells on the Plateau and Jura. 23 C.

Wednesday and Thursday
Probably Partly Sunny with some showers.

That's weather from healthy, happy, wholesome LifeStyle 74.

 
