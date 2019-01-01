LifeStyle 74 weather…

Sunday

Rain and thunder 2nd half of the day, especially along the Jura, spreading to all areas by Sunday night. Highs in the upper 20s. Strong SW winds in the mountains.

Monday

Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers, perhaps with thunder, more likely along the PreAlps. Rain intensifying tonight across the country. Max Temps in the mid 20s. 0 at 3800 meters. Moderate W winds in the mountains.

Tuesday

Cloudy. Some rain, abundant in some areas. Max Temp. 20 C. 0 at 3500 meters. Significant amounts of snowfall above 3200 meters. Moderate SW winds in the mountains.

Wednesday

Quite Sunny, despite some high clouds. Moderate Bise winds on the Plateau. Perhaps some showers in the Alps and PreAlps. Max temps in the low to mid 20s.

Thursday

Quite Sunny. Chance of showers yet in the Alps. Highs in the mid 20s.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Mostly Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the Alps.

We’re happy to broadcast the weather several times a day and night here on Life Style 74. You can read this weather forecast while listening on line. www.radio74.org

As a listener supported community service radio station, we rely on regular donations from listeners. Thank you for donating to keep LifeStyle 74 on the air in your area. Details here on the homepage.