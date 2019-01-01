LifeStyle 74 weather…

Tuesday

Cloudy. Some rain, abundant in some areas. Max Temp. 20 C. 0 at 3500 meters. Significant amounts of snowfall above 3200 meters. Moderate SW winds in the mountains.

Wednesday

Becoming sunny and dry today. Max Temps 22 to 25 C. 0 at 4000 meters. Moderate Bise on the Plateau. Weak SW winds in the mountains.

Thursday

Patches of Stratus on the Plateau in the morning. Then Quite sunny. Cumulous clouds forming over the mountains with a slight chance of showers in the Alps. Max Temps in the mid 20s.

Friday and Saturday

Quite Sunny. Slight chance of a shower in the Alps. Highs 27 to 29 C.

Sunday and Monday

Mostly Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the Alps.

