LifeStyle 74 weather…

Thursday

Some stratus clouds this morning, up to near 1000 to 1200 meters. Dissipating this morning. Then becoming Mostly Sunny. Max Temps in the mid 20s. Light Bise winds on the Plateau. Weak N winds in the mountains. 0 at 4000 meters.

Friday and Saturday

Sunny ! But clouds forming in the afternoon. Chance of showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon, especially in the Valaisanne Alps and in High Valais. Max temps in the upper 20s. Slight tendency of Bise winds on the Plateau. Weak NE winds in the Mountains. 0 at 4000 Meters.

Sunday and Monday

Sunny ! Cumulous clouds over the mountains during the afternoon, followed by showers, maybe with thunder, more likely in the Alps. Highs near 30 C.

Tuesday and Wednesday

Sunny days. Chance of thunderstorms in the mountains.

