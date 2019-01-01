LifeStyle 74 weather…

Friday

Stratus on the Plateau this morning up to about 1000 meters… dissipating. Otherwise Mostly Sunny today. Cumulous clouds over the mountains this afternoon with slight chance of a shower in the Valaisanne Alps and in High Valais. Max temps near 26 C. 0 at 4000 meters. Tendency of Bise winds on the Plateau. Weak NE winds in the mountains.

Saturday

About the same. Sunny! Highs near 27 C. 0 at 4000 meters. Chance of afternoon showers in the Alps.

Sunday, Monday and Tuesday

Sunny ! High between 27 and 30 C. Cumulous clouds over the mountains with a chance of afternoon showers or thunderstorms, especially in the Alps.

Wednesday

Quite Sunny. Showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon, mainly in the mountains.

Thursday

Partly Sunny. Showers in all areas especially 2nd





