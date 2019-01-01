EnglishFrançais
News about RADIO 74
Donate to RADIO 74

Donation RADIO74

More information
Thought for the Day

The good resolutions made in one's own strength avail nothing. - AG 101

Newslettre

LifeStyle 74 weather…

Friday
Stratus on the Plateau this morning up to about 1000 meters… dissipating.   Otherwise Mostly Sunny today. Cumulous clouds over the mountains this afternoon with slight chance of a shower in the Valaisanne Alps and in High Valais. Max temps near 26 C. 0 at 4000 meters. Tendency of Bise winds on the Plateau. Weak NE winds in the mountains.

Saturday
About the same. Sunny! Highs near 27 C. 0 at 4000 meters. Chance of afternoon showers in the Alps.

Sunday, Monday and Tuesday
Sunny ! High between 27 and 30 C. Cumulous clouds over the mountains with a chance of afternoon showers or thunderstorms, especially in the Alps.

Wednesday
Quite Sunny. Showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon, mainly in the mountains.

Thursday
Partly Sunny. Showers in all areas especially 2nd

LifeStyle 74 weather.

Thank you for your ongoing donations to keep this essentially listener supported community radio service on the air.

 
Listen to RADIO 74

Listen RADIO74

listen-EN

RADIO 74 on Facebook

RADIO 74 on FacebookFollow us
@Radio74.org

Main Menu Programme Guide    News about RADIO 74 Financial Support Contact Us    Web Site
Home Sunday News about the station How to support France Newslettre
What is RADIO 74 Monday Donate online Switzerland Listener Survey
Frequencies Tuesday Regular support Form Site Map
Advertisers Wednesday Donations from Switzerland Admin Area
Thursday Donations from France
Friday United States Citizens
Saturday Large Contributions
Our Programmes
We have 6 guests online

RADIO 74 - Copyright © 2000-2019. All Rights Reserved.

Webdesign Tirol designed by pc-didi.