LifeStyle 74 weather…

Monday

Sunny today ! A few cumulous clouds over the mountains, but probably remaining dry. Max temps 28 to 30 C. 0 at 4200 meters. Weak W winds in the mountains.

Tuesday

Generally sunny, despite some high cirrus clouds. Cloudier in the afternoon. Showers or thunderstorms possible in the Valaisanne Alps. Max temps 28 to 30 C. on the plain. 0 at 4300 meters. Weak SW winds in the mountains.

Wednesday

Partly Sunny. Some showers or thundershowers 2nd half of the day, mainly in the mountains. High 28 C.

Thursday

Variable cloudiness. Some sunshine, but also some showers, maybe with thunder. High 26 C.

Friday

Quite sunny. Morning stratus on the Plateau. Showers possible in the Alps 2nd half of the day. Max temp. 25 C.

Saturday and Sunday

Probably sunny. Showers in the mountains 2nd half of the day.