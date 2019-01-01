EnglishFrançais
News about RADIO 74
Donate to RADIO 74

Donation RADIO74

More information
Thought for the Day

The good resolutions made in one's own strength avail nothing. - AG 101

Newslettre

LifeStyle 74 weather…

Monday
Sunny today ! A few cumulous clouds over the mountains, but probably remaining dry. Max temps 28 to 30 C. 0 at 4200 meters. Weak W winds in the mountains.

Tuesday
Generally sunny, despite some high cirrus clouds. Cloudier in the afternoon. Showers or thunderstorms possible in the Valaisanne Alps. Max temps 28 to 30 C. on the plain. 0 at 4300 meters. Weak SW winds in the mountains.

Wednesday
Partly Sunny. Some showers or thundershowers 2nd half of the day, mainly in the mountains. High 28 C.

Thursday
Variable cloudiness. Some sunshine, but also some showers, maybe with thunder. High 26 C.

Friday
Quite sunny. Morning stratus on the Plateau. Showers possible in the Alps 2nd half of the day. Max temp. 25 C.

Saturday and Sunday
Probably sunny. Showers in the mountains 2nd half of the day.

 
Listen to RADIO 74

Listen RADIO74

listen-EN

RADIO 74 on Facebook

RADIO 74 on FacebookFollow us
@Radio74.org

Main Menu Programme Guide    News about RADIO 74 Financial Support Contact Us    Web Site
Home Sunday News about the station How to support France Newslettre
What is RADIO 74 Monday Donate online Switzerland Listener Survey
Frequencies Tuesday Regular support Form Site Map
Advertisers Wednesday Donations from Switzerland Admin Area
Thursday Donations from France
Friday United States Citizens
Saturday Large Contributions
Our Programmes
We have 8 guests online

RADIO 74 - Copyright © 2000-2019. All Rights Reserved.

Webdesign Tirol designed by pc-didi.