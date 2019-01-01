LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Tuesday

Generally sunny today despite some thin high clouds. Cumulous clouds developing over the Alps this afternoon. Perhaps a shower or thundershower there, perhaps reaching the Plateau and the Jura by this evening or early tonight. Max temp 30 C. on the plain. 0 at 4200 meters. Weak SW winds becoming moderate this afternoon. Gusty winds in case of storms.

Wednesday

Partly Sunny at times, with showers, perhaps with thunder, more frequent in the mountains during the afternoon. Max temp 28 C. 0 at 4000 meters. Weak SW winds in the mountains.

Thursday

Variable cloudiness. Some sunrays, alternating with some showers or thundershowers. Max temp 27 C on the Plateau. 29 in Valais.

Friday

Morning Stratus clouds possible on the Plateau. Otherwise quite sunny. But showers or thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. Max temp 26 on the Plateau. 29 in Valais.

Saturday

Quite Sunny. Some showers, perhaps with thunder, during the 2nd half of the day. Max temp 27 C.

Sunday

Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms.



Monday

Cloudy at first. Then weather improving.

