The good resolutions made in one's own strength avail nothing. - AG 101

LifeStyle 74 is Listener Sponsored

This radio station is not-for-profit, essentially non-commercial, sponsored primarily by donations from you our listeners.  Thank you for your generous, regular... ideally monthly support.

We fell behind during the summer when most listeners were away on holidays.

CURRENT OPERATING DEFECIT :  56,000 CHf

There are several ways to donate

In Switzerland, all donations to LifeStyle 74 radio are sent via the Home and Family Life Association.

Bank Name:  UBS
IBAN:  CH11 0024 0240 2690 5700N
SWIFT (BIC):  UBSWCHZH80A

Send cash at a Swiss bank or post using a preprinted rose colored BV, a Bulletin de Versement. Ring up and weâ€™ll send you a few in the mail.

In France, all donations are sent to Sante Totale RADIO 74.

Bank Name:  Banque Populaire des Alpes
74160 St. Julien-en-Genevois, France
IBAN:  FR76 16807 00060 301 822 992 13 32
SWIFT:  CCBPFRPPGRE

Or mail a check to RADIO 74, BP 388, 74163 St. Julien-en-Genevois, France.

For more information, In Switzerland ring on 022 501 78 65
In France ring on 045 043 74 74.

We are grateful!

 
