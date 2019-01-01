LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Despite High Barometric pressure over the Continent, a little more damp and unstable air is effecting Western Switzerland, perhaps bringing another thunderstorm today. Then weather improving as we approach the weekend.

Wednesday

Mostly Cloudy today with little sunshine. Isolated showers possible already this morning, but more likely this afternoon in the mountains, spilling over onto the plain. Snow as low as 3500 meters. Max temp 27 C. Generally weak S winds in the mountains. But gusty in and near thunderstorms.



Thursday

Cloudy at first. Chance of showers, more pronounced North of the Alps. Becoming quite sunny and generally dry on the plain by afternoon. But showers continuing in the mountains until evening. The snow line near 3500 meters. Max Temp 27 C. Weak W winds.

Friday

Sunny! Perhaps a shower or thunderstorm 2nd half of the day, mainly in the Alps and PreAlps. Max temp 27 C. Tendency of Bise winds on the Plateau.



Saturday

Sunny ! Chance of showers or thunderstorms in the mountains during the afternoon, possibly effecting the plain. Max temp. 29 C.

Sunday

Partly Sunny. Chance of showers, perhaps with thunder in all areas. High 28 C.

Monday

Probably cloudy. Some showers. Stormy in the Alps. Cooler temps.



Tuesday

Cloudy. Intermittent rain.

LifeStyle 74 weather in English is presented in cooperation with Meteo Swiss.

Thank you for remembering that LifeStyle 74 is on the air today thanks to donations from you our listeners. No amount is too small or too large.