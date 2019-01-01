LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Thursday

Variable cloudiness today. Some sunshine at times. But also a few scattered showers, possibly already this morning North of the Alps. Cumulous clouds over the mountains with showers or thunderstorms this afternoon. Max Temp 27 C. 0 near 4000 meters. Weak W winds in the mountains.

Friday

Some Fog Patches on the Plateau in the morning. Otherwise a Sunny day! Perhaps a shower in the Alps or PreAlps 2nd half of the day. Max Temps 28 to 31 C. 0 at 4200 meters. Tendency of Bise winds on the Plateau. In the mountains, weak SW winds.

Saturday

Mostly Sunny ! But chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the mountains during the afternoon, especially in the Alps or PreAlps, possibly spilling over onto the plain. Max Temp 29 C.

Sunday

Partly Sunny at first. But probably some showers or thunderstorms, spreading over Switzerland during the day. Max Temp 26 C.

Monday

Often cloudy and rainy. Stormy in the Alps. Much cooler. High around 18 C.

Tuesday and Wednesday

Probably mostly cloudy with some rain, but also some sunrays. Cool temperatures and Bise winds.

This weather forecast was produced in English by LifeStyle 74 drawing on information from Meteo Suisse.

Did you know that it costs some 250,000 CHf per year to operate this radio broadcasting network? And that over 80% of this money comes from appreciative listeners like you who take the time to send a monthly donation?



Summers are the most precarious time of the year for us because so many listeners are away on holidays. At the moment LifeStyle 74 is some 56,000 CHf behind in its operating budget. Weâ€™d be most grateful if you could, would, respond to this appeal today.

Or ring LifeStyle 74 on Swiss number 022 501 78 65. In France ring on 045 043 74 74.