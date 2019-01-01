LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

A cold front will cross our region Sunday bringing rain. Much cooler air will flow our way from Monday.

Saturday

Mostly Sunny this morning. Cumulous clouds developing in the mountains. A few showers, perhaps with thunder in the Alps and Jura. Rain across Switzerland and adjacent France tonight. Max Temp 29 C. 0 at 4000 meters. Weak to moderate SW winds, gusty in case of thunderstorms.

Sunday

Partly Sunny at first. But showers possible already in the morning. Rain and thunder in all areas during the afternoon. Max Temp 26 C. 0 3800 meters. Moderate to strong SW winds in the mountains, weak to moderate on the plain.

Monday

Clouds and rain in the morning, especially in the Alps and PreAlps. Then sunshine arriving from the West. Weather improving more slowly in the Alps. Much cooler. Max Temps 20 to 22 C. Moderate Bise winds on the Plateau.

Tuesday and Wednesday

Mostly Sunny! Perhaps some showers in the morning on the Plateau. Max Temps 21 to 22 C. Moderate Bise on the Plateau.

Thursday

Variable cloudiness. Some shine, but also some showers. Max Temp 19 C.

Friday

Probably sunny and dry.