LifeStyle 74 weather

Following the passage of a cold front yesterday, much cooler air is flowing towards our region with Bise winds early this week.

Monday

Gradually becoming sunnier today on the plain. Remaining cloudier in the mountains. Max Temp 21 C. on the plain. 24 in Valais. 0 between 3200 and 3800 meters. Moderate Bise winds on the Plateau. Moderate to strong NW winds in the Alps.

Tuesday

Sunny! Patches of morning stratus on the Plateau, up to about 1500 meters. Max Temp 23 on the Plain. 26 in Valais. Moderate Bise winds.

Wednesday

Sunny ! Max Temp 24 on the Plain. 27 in Valais.

Thursday

Partly Sunny with a few showers, more likely in Valais and in the PreAlps. Max Temps 19 to 21 C.

Friday

Quite sunny and generally dry on the Plateau and Jura. Partly sunny in the Alps and PreAlps with a light shower there. Highs 18 to 21 C.

Saturday

Partly Sunny. Probably some rain 2nd half of the day.

Sunday

Variable weather. Showers and shine.

Weather in English is presented by LifeStyle 74 drawing from forecasts produced by Meteo Suisse.

