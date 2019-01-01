EnglishFranÃ§ais
News about RADIO 74
Donate to RADIO 74

Donation RADIO74

More information
Thought for the Day

The good resolutions made in one's own strength avail nothing. - AG 101

Newslettre

LifeStyle 74 weather

Following the passage of a cold front yesterday, much cooler air is flowing towards our region with Bise winds early this week.

Monday
Gradually becoming sunnier today on the plain. Remaining cloudier in the mountains. Max Temp 21 C. on the plain. 24 in Valais. 0 between 3200 and 3800 meters. Moderate Bise winds on the Plateau. Moderate to strong NW winds in the Alps.

Tuesday
Sunny! Patches of morning stratus on the Plateau, up to about 1500 meters. Max Temp 23 on the Plain. 26 in Valais. Moderate Bise winds.

Wednesday
Sunny ! Max Temp 24 on the Plain. 27 in Valais.

Thursday
Partly Sunny with a few showers, more likely in Valais and in the PreAlps. Max Temps 19 to 21 C.

Friday
Quite sunny and generally dry on the Plateau and Jura. Partly sunny in the Alps and PreAlps with a light shower there. Highs 18 to 21 C.

Saturday
Partly Sunny. Probably some rain 2nd half of the day.

Sunday
Variable weather. Showers and shine.

Weather in English is presented by LifeStyle 74 drawing from forecasts produced by Meteo Suisse.

Thank you for your donations to keep this essentially non-commercial, not-for-profit radio broadcasting service on the air in your area. How to donate?  Details here on out homepage.

 
Listen to RADIO 74

Listen RADIO74

listen-EN

RADIO 74 on Facebook

RADIO 74 on FacebookFollow us
@Radio74.org

Main Menu Programme Guide    News about RADIO 74 Financial Support Contact Us    Web Site
Home Sunday News about the station How to support France Newslettre
What is RADIO 74 Monday Donate online Switzerland Listener Survey
Frequencies Tuesday Regular support Form Site Map
Advertisers Wednesday Donations from Switzerland Admin Area
Thursday Donations from France
Friday United States Citizens
Saturday Large Contributions
Our Programmes
We have 7 guests online

RADIO 74 - Copyright Â© 2000-2019. All Rights Reserved.

Webdesign Tirol designed by pc-didi.