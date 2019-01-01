LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

High Barometric pressure over the near Atlantic is extending towards Germany. It will determine Swiss weather the next two days. A little active cold front arriving on Thursday could bring a little rain.

Tuesday

Some morning stratus, mainly along the PreAlps. Otherwise, Sunny today. Maximum Temps 22 on the plain, 25 in Valais. 0 at 4200 meters. Moderate Bise on the Plateau at times, especially this morning. Moderate Bise on the Jura. Weak to moderate N winds in the Alps.

Wednesday

Sunny ! Max Temps 24 on the plain. Up to 27 in Valais. Moderate S-SW winds in the mountains.

Thursday

Partly Sunny. Perhaps a few showers, more likely in the Alps.

20 to 23 C.

Friday

Partly Sunny. Generally dry on the Plateau and in the Jura. Chance of showers in the PreAlps. Cooler. Highs 17 to 20 C.

Saturday

Partly sunny on the plain. Cloudier in the mountains. A few showers probable over high ground. Highs 17 to 20 C.

Sunday

Variable cloudiness. Some showers, more numerous over high ground.

Monday

Partly Sunny on the plain. Sunnier in Valais.

